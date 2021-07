LincolnHealth Miles Maternity is excited to welcome handsome baby boy, Levi Hoyt, to our family. Born on May 9, at 12:59 p.m., Levi weighed 9 pounds, 14 ounces. He is welcomed by his proud parents, Lena and Joseph Hoyt, of Edgecomb, excited older siblings, Indy, Rosie, and JJ, and Certified Nurse Midwife Bridget Buck.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print