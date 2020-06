Shannon and Brandon, of South Bristol, are pleased to announce the arrival of beautiful baby girl, Lila Simmons, born Thursday, April 9, at 9:20 a.m. Lila weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces and was 20 inches long. She is also welcomed by siblings, Loki, Conlan, Kaeli, Chloe, and Melly, and Dr. Robert T. Howard, MD.

