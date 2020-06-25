Lincoln-Anderson Wedding

Nathan Lincoln and Maggie Anderson were married on April 24. The wedding took place in the memorial garden of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Richmond, Va. The bride is the daughter of Mary Anderson and the late David Anderson of Richmond, Va. Maggie is a fourth-year resident physician at Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, Ga. The groom is the son of J. Kenneth Lincoln, Jr. and Kathleen Lincoln of Wiscasset. Nathan is a key account manager for C. H. Robinson Worldwide, a large global supply chain company based out of Minnesota with a branch in Savannah. A reception in the fall is planned. The couple reside in Savannah.

