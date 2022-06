Marsha and Chas May, of Newcastle, are happy to announce the birth of their grandson, Luca Jose De Moraes. The proud parents are Emily (May) and Fabio De Moraes. Luca was born in Austin, Texas on May 17 and joins his big brother, Nico. Also welcoming baby Luca are his paternal grandparents, Sonia and Jose De Moraes, of Atibaia, Sao Paulo, Brazil.

