Rebecca and Eric, of Damariscotta, are pleased to announce the arrival of baby boy, Ludwig “Louie” Ewald Morgner II, born Friday, May 15 at 5:30 p.m. Louie weighed 9 pounds, 13.1 ounces and was 22 inches long. He is also welcomed by siblings, Cohen, Otto, and Ida, and certified nurse midwife Stacey Rees.

