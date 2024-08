Samantha and Edward McCabe, of Waldoboro, welcomed a handsome baby boy, Maverick, on Monday, June 24 at 8:10 a.m. at LincolnHealth Miles Maternity in Damariscotta. Maverick weighed 6 pounds, 13.8 ounces and was 20 1/2 inches long.

Along with his proud parents, he is welcomed by his big brother, Maximus.

