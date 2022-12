LincolnHealth Miles Maternity is excited to welcome handsome baby boy, Maverick Poland, to its family! Born on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 8:44 a.m., Maverick weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces, and was 19 1/2 inches long. He is welcomed by his proud parents, Danika and Cody Poland, of Walpole, his excited big sister, Sophia, and elated grandparents, David and Elaine Poland, Cheryl Kee, and Walter Zaccadelli.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print