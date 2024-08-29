Jasmine Lovering and Justin Reed, of Wiscasset, welcomed a beautiful baby girl, Mazikeen Lovering, on Wednesday, June 26 at LincolnHealth Miles Maternity in Damariscotta. Mazikeen weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long.
