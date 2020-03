Jennifer and Joshua Benner, of Washington, are pleased to announce the arrival of a baby girl, Melanie Juniper-Lynn Benner. Born on Feb. 13 at 9:58 p.m. at LincolnHealth Miles Maternity, Melanie weighed 9 pounds and 1 ounce and was 21 inches long.

She was welcomed by her older siblings, Micheal A. Benner and Alannah R. Benner, and nurse midwife Stacey Rees.

