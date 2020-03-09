Nicewonger-Moore Engagement

Mr. and Mrs. Philip G. Nicewonger, of Warren, are pleased to announce the New Year’s Eve engagement of their daughter, Dorie J. Nicewonger, to Nathaniel E. Moore, the son of Mrs. Rachel A. Moore and the late Gary J. Moore, of Colorado Springs, Colo.

Dorie J. Nicewonger is a graduate of Coastal Christian School and Moody Bible Institute, in Chicago. She is currently teaching at Kiev Christian Academy in Kiev, Ukraine.

Nathaniel E. Moore is pursuing his Master of Arts and Pastoral Studies degree at Moody Bible Institute. He is currently employed as a fitness professional at the McCormick YMCA in Chicago.

A June wedding is planned in Rockland, and the couple plans to reside in Chicago.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

