Mr. and Mrs. Robert O’Brien, of Nobleboro, and Mrs. Ivette Alexander, of Cranbrook, British Columbia, Canada, wish to announce the marriage of William Desmond O’Brien and Kimberly Joy Alexander on Dec. 5, 2020. William is a geologist working in British Columbia. Kimberly works for the Canadian government. The couple is residing in Cranbrook, British Columbia.

