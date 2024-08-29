Erin Quinley and Robert Chance, of Newcastle, welcomed a handsome baby boy, Oliver Chance, on Monday, July 1 at 8:02 p.m. at LincolnHealth Miles Maternity in Damariscotta. Oliver weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was 18 inches long.
