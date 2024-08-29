The Lincoln County News
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Oliver Chance Birth Announcement

at

Erin Quinley and Robert Chance, of Newcastle, welcomed a handsome baby boy, Oliver Chance, on Monday, July 1 at 8:02 p.m. at LincolnHealth Miles Maternity in Damariscotta. Oliver weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was 18 inches long.


 Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^