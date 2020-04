LincolnHealth Miles Maternity is excited to welcome beautiful baby girl, Paisley Everleigh Grey.

Born Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 1:56 pm, Paisley weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces, and measured 18 1/2 inches in length. She is welcomed by her proud parents, Victoria and Carleton from Warren, and certified nurse midwife, Monika Gulyas.

Congratulations to Victoria, Carleton, and beautiful baby girl, Paisley.

