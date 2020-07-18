LincolnHealth Miles Maternity is excited to welcome beautiful baby girl, Paisley Nova Chapman, to our family. Born Monday, June 15, 2020 at 2:38 p.m., Paisley weighed eight pounds, one ounce, and was 21 1/2 inches long. She is welcomed by her proud parents, Taylor and Merrill of Bristol, excited big brothers Sawyer and Caleb, and Certified Nurse Midwife, Stacey Rees. Congratulations to Taylor, Merrill, Sawyer, Caleb, and beautiful baby girl, Paisley from all of us here at LincolnHealth/Miles Maternity.

