Julianne and Ethan Burns, of Nobleboro, welcomed beautiful baby girl, Payton Burns, on Friday, Sept. 13 at 3:26 a.m. at LincolnHealth Miles Maternity in Damariscotta. Payton weighed 9 pounds, 2 ounces and was 21 inches long.
Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years
at
Julianne and Ethan Burns, of Nobleboro, welcomed beautiful baby girl, Payton Burns, on Friday, Sept. 13 at 3:26 a.m. at LincolnHealth Miles Maternity in Damariscotta. Payton weighed 9 pounds, 2 ounces and was 21 inches long.