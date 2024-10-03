The Lincoln County News
Payton Burns Birth Announcement

Payton Burns

Julianne and Ethan Burns, of Nobleboro, welcomed beautiful baby girl, Payton Burns, on Friday, Sept. 13 at 3:26 a.m. at LincolnHealth Miles Maternity in Damariscotta. Payton weighed 9 pounds, 2 ounces and was 21 inches long.


