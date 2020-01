The parents of Nicole Poland are pleased to announce her engagement to James Kalloch of Rockland.

Nicole is the daughter of Richard and Kristine Poland of Round Pound and Heather O’Bryan and Kevin Brown of Nobleboro.

Nicole is a graduate of Lincoln Academy and Maine Maritime Academy. She is currently Manages Maine’s Operations for Sierra Peaks Corporation.

James is the son of the late Mary Alice Kent. He is the owner of J. K. Kalloch in Thomaston.

A June 26, 2021 wedding is planned.

