Roland and Melanie Riendeau of Newcastle are very happy to announce the engagement of their daughter, Chelsey Riendeau, to Gregory Plourde. Gregory is the son of mother Tina and stepfather Arthur Dewsnap III, of Dresden, and father William Plourde and fiancée Linda, of Topsham. Chelsey graduated summa cum laude from the University of Maine Orono in 2016. Gregory graduated from Northern Vermont University-Lyndon in 2017. A fall wedding is planned.

