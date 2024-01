LincolnHealth Miles Maternity is excited to welcome handsome twin baby boys, Ryder and Steven Trybus, to its family.

The twins were born on Monday, Nov. 13. Steven was born at 2:57 p.m. and Ryder at 3 p.m. Steven weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces, and Ryder weighed 4 pounds, 14 ounces.

The twins are welcomed by their proud parents, Abigail and Tucker Trybus, of Wiscasset, as well as excited big sister, Ella.

