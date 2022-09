LincolnHealth Miles Maternity is excited to welcome Thaddeus Brann to the family. Born on Thursday, April 21, at 8:25 a.m., Thaddeus weighed 8 pounds 3.8 ounces and was 20 3/4 inches long. He is welcomed by his proud parents, Rebecca and Jess Brann of Warren; older brother, Boaz, and grandparents Terry and Tammy Lufkin and Bonnie Brann.

