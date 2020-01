Melissa and Samuel Harlow, of Nobleboro, are pleased to announce the arrival of a baby boy, Theo Samuel Harlow, born on Dec. 1 at 11:58 p.m. at the LincolnHealth – Miles Campus in Damariscotta. He was delivered by Dr. Robert Howard; weighed 7 pounds, 5.4 ounces; and measured 20 ¼ inches in length. His sister, Peyton, and brother, Blake, welcomed the new addition to the family.

