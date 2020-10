LincolnHealth Miles Maternity is pleased to announce the arrival of beautiful baby girl, Violet Mae. Born Monday, Sept. 7, at 7:28 a.m., Violet weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces and was 20 inches long. She is welcomed by her proud parents, Sarah and Greg Harper, of Woolwich, and older siblings, Luetta and Matilda, as well as certified nurse midwife, Stacey Rees.

