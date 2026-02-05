Wedding Announcement

On Friday, Nov. 7, 2025, Jack Horace Duncan and Elle Mae Stevens, of Nobleboro, were married at the Orff’s Corner Community Church in Waldoboro by Pastor Bob Bellows.

It was a small gathering of immediate family and grandparents. Elle’s family and paternal grandparents are from Newcastle and her maternal grandparents live in Round Pond. Jack’s family lives in Newcastle and is originally from Boothbay Harbor.

After the beautiful ceremony, they all sat down to a family-style dinner together. They played a few fun games with the bride and groom.

The bride and groom, Mr. and Mrs. Jack Duncan, went to Rangeley for a long weekend.

