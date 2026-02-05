The Lincoln County News
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Wedding Announcement

at

Elle Mae Duncan and Jack Duncan (Photo courtesy Jean Duncan)

Elle Mae Duncan and Jack Duncan (Photo courtesy Jean Duncan)

On Friday, Nov. 7, 2025, Jack Horace Duncan and Elle Mae Stevens, of Nobleboro, were married at the Orff’s Corner Community Church in Waldoboro by Pastor Bob Bellows.

It was a small gathering of immediate family and grandparents. Elle’s family and paternal grandparents are from Newcastle and her maternal grandparents live in Round Pond. Jack’s family lives in Newcastle and is originally from Boothbay Harbor.

After the beautiful ceremony, they all sat down to a family-style dinner together. They played a few fun games with the bride and groom.

The bride and groom, Mr. and Mrs. Jack Duncan, went to Rangeley for a long weekend.


 Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^