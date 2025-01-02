Wedding Announcement

Robert and Kristi Bisset, of Jefferson, proudly announce the marriage of their daughter Lillian Ruth Bisset to Luke Sherman Klenda. The newlyweds were married on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024 at The Barn at Silver Oaks Estate in Winthrop at 3 p.m.

The bride is a 2016 Lincoln Academy graduate and the groom is a 2016 graduate of Yarmouth High School. The couple met while attending college at Saint Joseph’s College in Standish and they both graduated from St. Joseph’s College in May 2020. The couple was engaged early June 2022.

The wedding officiant was Dan Beck, of Waldoboro. The bride’s sisters, Madelyn and Natalie Bisset, brother, William Bisset, and her niece, Alice Bissetm were all part of the wedding party. The maid of honor was Bri Hamilton, along with two other bridesmaids, Sarah Picard-Smith and Samantha Boyle.

The groom’s brother, Jullian Klenda, was the best man, joined by brother Jeremiah Klenda and Jack Sawicki, Brad Stiles, Alex Jacobs, and C.J. Cawley as groomsmen.

There were over 200 family and friends in attendance at their wedding.

