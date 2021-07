LincolnHealth Miles Maternity is excited to welcome beautiful baby girl, Willow Bea Arthur, to our family. Born May 13, at 3:59 a.m., Willow weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces and was 19 inches long. She is welcomed by her proud parents, Briean Kennington and James Arthur, of Nobleboro, excited older sister, Nova, and Deborah Eisenberg and Valerie Smith, MD.

