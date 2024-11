Beacon Chapter No. 202 Eastern Star will hold their Bizarre Bazaar from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30 at the Alna-Anchor Lodge 529 Main St. in Damariscotta.

The sale features two huge rooms full of vendors with gorgeous crafts, beautiful fresh wreaths, delicious baked goods, luncheon items like corn chowder, chili, and hot dogs, door prizes and beautiful holiday gifts.

For more information, contact Sherry Resch at 350-1218 or email srech21@gmail.com.

