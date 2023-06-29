17th Century Watercraft at Colonial Pemaquid

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, July 15-16, visit Colonial Pemaquid State Historic Site to step back in time to the rough-and-tumble world of 17th century Maine. Discover why watercraft such as the Native American birch bark canoe and European shallop were so important to the Wabanaki, English, and French as they traded, negotiated, socialized, and fought with one another.

Visitors will learn about Acadian pirates who attacked English fishing boats in the waters of Nova Scotia, Native American traders traveling in their birch bark canoes laden with furs to trade with the English and French, and English fishermen who sought the region’s wealth of codfish in their shallops.

Come and see replicas of the “Virginia,” Maine’s first ship; the shallop “Jane Stevens;” and a Wabanaki birch bark canoe. The more adventurous can try their hand at rowing the shallop up the Pemaquid River.

The Colonial Pemaquid State Historic Site is located at 28 Colonial Pemaquid Drive in New Harbor.

For more information, call 677-2423.

The event is sponsored by the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry and the Bureau of Parks and Lands.

