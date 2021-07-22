49th Annual North Nobleboro Day Aug. 14

North Nobleboro Community Association is pleased to announce that North Nobleboro Day festivities will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 14 at the community grounds on Upper East Pond Road. After a year-long hiatus due to COVID-19, this will be the 49th year for North Nobleboro Day, and for many, this is one tradition that they would not miss for the world. After a long year of lockdown and restrictions, the non-profit is looking forward to coming together to organize a great day of fun for neighbors while raising money to benefit the local community.

This year, members are once again pleased to present live music from Debbie Myers from 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Myers is the Top Honors Recipient at the 2006-07 Maine Academy of Country Music Awards as “Best Female Vocalist” and “Entertainer of the Year”, and this will be her 16th year at North Nobleboro Day.

This year, trash & treasures, crafts, and the silent and live auctions will all be outside, with the live auction event scheduled to start at 1 p.m. As always, there will be a large selection of delicious food, including North Nobleboro’s famous pies, fudge, cakes, cookies, and an unbeatable chicken barbeque!

Proceeds from North Nobleboro Day are used to support donations to local organizations. Funds are donated to the Nobleboro Central School library and yearly financial assistance is offered to qualifying post secondary students. Donations are also made to the Nobleboro and Jefferson Fire departments, for the care and upkeep of many local cemeteries, and ongoing maintenance of the community hall and basketball court. As the hall is used year round for group meetings, weddings, and suppers, the profits used for upkeep of the facility are tremendously valued. Residents of North Nobleboro wishing to donate an auction item or volunteer should call Hilary at 485-7410 or email Nancy Hartford at nhartford@roadrunner.com.

Future bulletins about North Nobleboro Day will be posted, and updates can be found on their Facebook page. Booths and activities will be open come rain or shine. Free admission and parking for all activities at the North Nobleboro Community Hall at the northern intersection of East Pond Road and Upper East Pond Road.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

