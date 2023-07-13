51st Annual North Nobleboro Day Aug. 12

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The North Nobleboro Community Association is pleased to announce that North Nobleboro Day festivities will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 12, at the community grounds on Upper East Pond Road.

This will be the 51st year for North Nobleboro Day, and for many, this is one tradition that they would not miss for the world. Members are busy organizing a great day of fun while raising money to benefit the local community. A few traditions have changed this year, so read on for more details.

Organizers are pleased to present live music from Debbie Myers from 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Myers was the Top Honors Recipient at the 2006-07 Maine Academy of Country Music Awards as “Best Female Vocalist” and “Entertainer of the Year”, and this will be her 18th year at North Nobleboro Day. This year, Myers will be followed by Playing Possum, a family trio from Thomaston who will serenade the crowd from 1-4 p.m. with familiar country and folk covers from the Beatles to Alison Kraus.

This year, an expanded silent auction will replace the live auction. With over 50 donations and counting, it is worth a visit to the new tent next to the newly refurbished basketball and pickleball courts. Bidding will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Safely tucked next to the silent auction, kids games and prizes will abound and a pickleball clinic will be offered. Get ready to find some great deals in the trash and treasures sale in the community hall. As always, there will be a large selection of delicious food, including North Nobleboro’s famous pies, fudge, cakes, and cookies, and an unbeatable chicken barbecue under the big tent.

Proceeds from this event are donated to the Nobleboro Central School library and yearly financial assistance is offered to qualifying post secondary students. Donations are also made to the Nobleboro and Jefferson Fire departments and for the care and upkeep of many local cemeteries, ongoing maintenance of the community hall, and the refurbished recreational area.

As the hall is used year round for group meetings, weddings and suppers, the profits used for upkeep of the facility are tremendously valued.

North Nobleboro residents who wish to donate an auction item or volunteer, please don’t hesitate to call Holly Harlow for auction issues, 592-9941, or North Nobleboro Community Association President Pam Edwards at 918-637-7398. The community hall will be open for donation drop off Saturday, Aug. 5 from 10 a.m. to noon, and Tuesday through Thursday, Aug. 8-10 from 6-7 p.m. Items must be clean, and please no large appliances, furniture or workout equipment.

Be sure to watch for future bulletins about North Nobleboro Day, and don’t forget to follow the North Nobleboro Day Facebook page for updates. Booths and activities will be open come rain or shine. Admission is free and parking for all activities is at the North Nobleboro Community Hall and Grounds, at the northern intersection of East Pond and Upper East Pond roads. Follow East Pond Road approximately three miles from Route 1 in Nobleboro or three miles from Route 32 in Jefferson.

