53rd Annual North Nobleboro Day Aug. 9

The North Nobleboro Community Association is pleased to announce North Nobleboro Day festivities will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 9 at the community grounds at 554 Upper East Pond Road. Members are busy organizing a great day of fun while raising money to benefit the local community.

This longstanding summer tradition brings together families, neighbors, and visitors for a day of music, food, games, and community spirit.

Onetime Maine Country Music Association Best Female Vocalist and Entertainer of the Year award winner Debby Myers returns to North Nobleboro Day for the 20th year. Myers will perform from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will be followed by Playing Possum, a family trio from Thomaston who will serenade the assembled from 1-4 p.m. with familiar country and folk covers from the Beatles to Alison Kraus.

The popular silent auction returns with over 50 items. Bidding will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Kids will enjoy games and prizes nearby while bargain hunters explore the trash and treasures sale in the North Nobleboro Community Hall. Local favorites such as homemade pies, cookies, fudge, and the amazing chicken barbecue will be available at food booths throughout the day.

Proceeds will benefit Nobleboro students, the Nobleboro Central School library, the Jefferson and Nobleboro fire departments, local cemeteries, and maintenance of the community hall and recreation area. As the hall is used year-round for group meetings, weddings and suppers, the profits used for upkeep of the facility are tremendously valued.

Those interested in volunteering or donating auction or sale items are encouraged to call Holly Harlow at 592-9941 or Pam Edwards at 918-637-7398.

Trash and treasures donations may be dropped off at the community hall between 10 a.m. and noon on Saturday, Aug. 2 or between 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5 through Thursday, Aug. 7. No donations will be accepted Friday, Aug. 8. Clean, usable items are welcomed. Large appliances, furniture, and exercise equipment will not be accepted.

Be sure to watch for future bulletins about North Nobleboro Day and follow the North Nobleboro Community Association Facebook page for updates. All events are held rain or shine. Admission and parking are free.

The community hall is located at the intersection of East Pond and Upper East Pond roads, about 3 miles from Route 1 in Nobleboro or Route 32 in Jefferson.

For more information, call Edwards at 918-637-7398 or Hilary Petersen at 485-7410.

