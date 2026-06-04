72nd Annual St. Philip’s Strawberry Festival Coming Up

Things are heating up at St. Philip’s Episcopal Church, at 12 Hodge St. in Wiscasset, as volunteers are working on final plans for the 72nd annual Strawberry Festival on Saturday, June 27.

Everything from hand-turned wooden vessels to fine bunny fur-knitted wearables to hand stenciled items to basketry will be on sale inside the church’s hall and outside, as well.

Of course, while shopping and crafts are a pleasant diversion, it is strawberries — more specifically strawberry shortcake — that again will take center stage at the popular annual event. Served in the church hall, shortcake lovers can have their choice of locally made ice cream or real whipped cream to accompany fresh strawberries and a homemade biscuit.

Quarts of berries picked that morning by St. Philip’s pickers will be available for sale.

A genuine family celebration, St. Philip’s Strawberry Festival features everything from a bake sale to a book table to plants to a children’s area to an outdoor hot dog stand that seems to attract every fairgoer at least once or twice during the day.

As visitors take in all the festival has to offer, they should make time to stop by the church’s Forward in Faith table to learn about plans to save the St. Philip’s historic sanctuary and improve upon the heavily-used public areas. While the congregation is proud St. Philip’s sits within Wiscasset’s historic district, it needs help from many to keep its lights on, weekly worship ongoing, and outreach flourishing.

The current leg of rehabilitation is to secure the church’s undercroft, redirect moisture, and shore up building supports.

The festival will also feature a silent auction and at noon, a live pie auction with guest auctioneer and local celebrity, Big Al Cohen. Cohen pledges to wheedle and coax as much as he can for each pie so that bidders go home with scrumptious homemade pies while leaving their cash behind to help fund St. Philip’s and its ongoing programs such as Help Yourself Shelf Food Pantry, Feed Our Scholars/Set For Success, and the Bargain Basement outreach mission.

Of course, the popular Bargain Basement and its treasures will be open for every shopper’s delight.

There’s something for everyone at 12 Hodge St. in Wiscasset from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 27. For more information, go to stphilipswiscasset.org or call 882-7184 and leave a brief message so the call can be a returned.

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