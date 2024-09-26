A Presentation By VetDogs Volunteers

Dog lovers who do not want a full time pet could come to the Waldoboro Public Library on Saturday, Oct. 5 to learn how to become a weekend puppy raiser.

Beginning at 1 p.m. a local group of weekend puppy raisers from America’s VetDogs will be speaking on their work raising future guide dogs. Locally, yellow and black lab puppies are raised at the Maine State Prison to become service dogs.

Each weekend, volunteers take the puppies out of the prison for socialization and exposure to new experiences.

The Waldoboro Public Library is located at 958 Main St. in Waldoboro. For more information, call 832-4484 or go to waldoborolibrary.org.

