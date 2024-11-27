A Vintage Christmas at Nickels-Sortwell House

Christmas at Nickels-Sortwell House is going vintage this year featuring surprises large and small. All are invited to take a self-guided first floor tour of the stunning historic house decked out for the holidays from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6 through Sunday, Dec. 8. Last tour entrance is at 3 p.m.

Attendees can see the solarium transformed into a fantasy holiday party to delight all ages. After the tour, have a warm drink and snack in the old kitchen before checking out the holiday shop in the barn and other Wiscasset Holiday Marketfest activities.

Advance ticket purchase is recommended. Walk-ins are welcome. Admission is $10 for the general public and $5 for Wiscasset residents and Historic New England members. To purchase tickets, go to bit.ly/HNE_NIC_Holidays.

The Nickels-Sortwell House began life in 1807 as the trophy house of shipping magnate William Nickels. The happy, high-fashion life of Nickels and his family came to an end with the embargo and subsequent War of 1812. The house became a tavern and hotel for 84 years, catering to working people as well as wealthy travelers and early tourists.

In 1899, the mansion became the beloved summer home of the Sortwell family, supported by their staff of servants, including Irish immigrants Margaret O’ Hanlon and Josephine Dodge and Mainer Ross Elwell.

For more information, go to historicnewengland.org/property/nickels-sortwell-house.

