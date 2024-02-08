A Walk In The Woods, Hearty Roots Style

Hearty Roots is introducing adult saunters, outdoor programming for all those young-at-heart looking to get off the grid with intention.

Join Erin Quinley, of Hearty Roots, and explore humans’ unchangeable, unshakable, direct connection to the planet and each other.

“Did you know the word ‘saunter’ comes from the French term, ‘sainte terre’ meaning ‘holy land?’” said Quinley. “Pilgrims would ‘allez à la sainte terre’ or ‘journey to the holy land’ on foot and contemplate their relationship with God, the Earth and their fellow humans along the way.”

In a similar way, Hearty Roots’ saunters are a guided hike that centers on exploring a relationship with nature, and one another, in a reverent tone. Show up ready to explore, and expect to connect with community and nature.

The first saunter will take place in Bremen from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 18. After that, saunters will occur monthly through June. Witness the power of the woodlands while becoming empowered by nature and new friends.

Saunters will take place in Bremen, are open to all, and will last approximately two hours. Wear layers and bring smiles after registering at heartyroots.org.

For more information on upcoming events, Hearty Roots year-round programming, summer offerings for youth, teen retreats, in-school offerings, adult saunters, supporting the organization, or sponsoring a child’s hearty adventure through scholarship, go to heartyroots.org.

