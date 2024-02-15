A Weekend In The Woods For Teens

This spring, Hearty Roots is offering a series of teen retreat weekends.

Hearty Roots believes in leaning in to all seasons, even the chilly ones. Teens are encouraged to pack up their sleeping bag and their bravery and join Hearty Roots for a weekend outdoors, March 15-17.

This first weekend offering of 2024 will be open to all teens ages 13-17. Hearty Roots teen weekend retreats begin Fridays around 3 p.m. and end on Sundays around 10 a.m.

Adventurers have plenty of time to build camp, get to know their woodland surroundings, and settle in on Friday afternoons. They’ll cook with peers, pitch tents, tend fires, and gather as humans.

Saturdays are filled with exploration and discovery. Sundays are a time for reflection, packing out, feeling grateful, and returning home with a smile. Future offerings for spring are gender inclusive for all teens: April 12-14 (ages 13-17); April 19-21 (ages 11-12); May 3-5 (ages 13-17), and May 17-19 (ages 11-12).

Retreats are held at Hart Woods in Bremen on 100 acres of pristine forest. The experience is designed to build friendships, bolster self-esteem, and build connection to the natural world.

Teens will learn outdoor skills like carving, building and tending fires, discovering awe, hiking, reflecting, cooking, pitching tents, exchanging kindness, working as part of a team, exploring woodlands, and much more.

Open to all teens, with age designations for each offering. Hearty Roots provides all snacks and meals. Gear (sleeping mat, sleeping bag, backpack, etc.) is available upon request. Like all Hearty Roots offerings, scholarships are available upon request. Contact haley@heartyroots.org for more information and to enroll.

For more information on upcoming events, Hearty Roots year-round programming, in-school offerings, adult saunters, supporting the organization, or sponsoring a child’s hearty adventure through scholarship, go to heartyroots.org.

Looking for information on summer camp? Head on over to heartyroots.org to see all the great adventures that await. Sign-ups will begin in early March, and the website will be updated accordingly.

