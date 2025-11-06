All Aboard for ‘The Polar Express’ at Whitefield Library

“The Polar Express” will pull into the Whitefield Library on Saturday, Dec. 6.

The adventure will begin when the conductor yells “All aboard!” and punches tickets for boarding The Polar Express. Each ticket includes hot cocoa, marshmallows, a cookie, and a silver bell. Parents and children must arrive by 3:45 p.m. as the “train” departs promptly at 4 p.m.

Kids are encouraged to wear their PJs and bring a stuffy or blanket. There will be many surprises that afternoon.

This event is free, but donations are welcome and will help support future programming.

Only 45 tickets are available for both adults and children, everyone must have a ticket due to space limitations. Tickets are available at the library during regular hours or online at whitefieldlibrary.org.

The Whitefield Library & Community Center is at 1 Arlington Lane in Whitefield. For more information, call 549-0170, email info@whitefieldlibrary.org, go to whitefieldlibrary.org, or find the library on Facebook.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

