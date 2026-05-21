All-Ages Games Night May 28

An all-ages, family-friendly informal games night is held in Damariscotta on the second and fourth Thursday of each month from 6-8 p.m. The next three events are scheduled for May 28, June 11, and June 25.

The event is sponsored by the Midcoast Unitarian Universalist Fellowship and is open to all. Attendees are invited to bring a favorite board or card game or to play one provided. Scrabble, Quiddler, Sagrada, cribbage, and mah-jongg are among the games on hand.

This event is held at the Midcoast Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Community Hub in the Elm Street Plaza in Damariscotta.

For more information, go to uumidcoast.org or email uumidcoast@gmail.com.

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