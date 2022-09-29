From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, music will fill the air at Oktoberfest Waldoboro held at Cider Hill Farm, at 785 Main St. in Waldoboro, on Oct. 1 (rain date Sunday, Oct. 2).

The morning will kick off with the Skidompha Strummers followed by a performance by the popular Midcoast band Finntown Road, featuring Laura Buxbaum on cello, John Couch on guitar, Brian Dunn on mandolin, and John Monterisi on guitar.

The Betty Junes round out the day’s musical lineup playing fun, toe-tapping polkas and other tunes that will have attendees dancing. The Betty Junes feature musicians Kat Logan on accordion and Jan Lathrop on violin.

In addition to free games including bocce, cornhole, giant Jenga, sack races, and more, there will be free pumpkin decorating and a cider press offering free tastings. A magic show by Wes Booth is certain to delight children of all ages.

Delicious brats and sauerkraut from Morse’s Sauerkraut, clams from the Waldoboro Shellfish Committee, plus other great food and desserts will be for sale. Those 21 and older can purchase beverages by Odd Alewives Farm Brewery in the biergarten.

Volunteers are needed to help with this event. For more information, call 832-4133.

