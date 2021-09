The American Legion Auxiliary of Damariscotta will be having a second paint night Tuesday, Sept. 7 from 6-8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased by searching “Canvases and Cocktails” on eventbrite.com. This session will be painting “A tribute to Monet.”

We will also have three raffles that have been donated by Main Street Grocery, tickets to the Sons of the American Legion for the upcoming lobster bake, and tickets to Wiscasset Speedway. A cash bar will also be available.

