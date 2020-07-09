Annual Luncheon is Takeout

The Southport United Methodist Women are holding a modified version of their annual country fair and lobster roll luncheon on July 15 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. This year’s luncheon will be held in the Southport United Methodist Church parking lot, and the rolls will be served as takeout. There will be no attic treasures, books, or precious past, so the group is not accepting donations this year.

Current safety protocols will be followed. There will be socially distanced, one-way foot traffic to order, pay for, and pick up lunches. The lunch will include a lobster roll, a bag of chips, bottled water, and a piece of homemade cake for $15.00. Lobster lunches may be pre-ordered by calling Elaine Goodwin at 360-301-6715 or Deb Tukey at 633-5144 between July 2-12. There will be lunches available for pickup on the day of the event as well.

There will also be a baked goods table, featuring a modified version of the popular “cookie walk.” This year, guests will choose sweets through an order form that lists popular cookie flavors, and a selection of cookies will be packed and provided.

Cookie order forms will be available to pick up and drop off on the Southport Methodist Church porch from July 2-12. Guests are asked to fill out order forms ahead of time to ensure enough cookies are available for all. Those who cannot do so may call the Methodist parsonage at 633–2131 and place orders over the phone. Cookie orders may be completed at the fair and will be filled as soon as possible from the choices available.

The church will also host its plant table, which will be stocked with over 60 plants from cuttings by church member Evelyn Sherman.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

