Annual Meeting and Potluck Dinner

at

The Waldoboro Community Garden Club invites all members, as well as those interested in becoming members to the club’s annual meeting and potluck dinner from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 9.

The dinner and meeting will be held at the Broad Bay Congregational United Church of Christ, 941 Main St. in Waldoboro.

Attendees should bring a place setting and a main dish, side dish, salad or dessert to share with fellow gardening enthusiasts.

The annual meeting will include a review of club business and other news, including the 2025 event schedule.


