The Waldoboro Community Garden Club invites all members, as well as those interested in becoming members to the club’s annual meeting and potluck dinner from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 9.

The dinner and meeting will be held at the Broad Bay Congregational United Church of Christ, 941 Main St. in Waldoboro.

Attendees should bring a place setting and a main dish, side dish, salad or dessert to share with fellow gardening enthusiasts.

The annual meeting will include a review of club business and other news, including the 2025 event schedule.

