Annual Shredding on Site Event May 15

Residents and businesses are encouraged to mark calendars for the Shredding on Site event on Friday, May 15. The annual event is sponsored by the Chapman-Hall House Stewardship Committee and Bath Savings Bank.

Now that tax time is over, take advantage of this opportunity to clean out old financial papers, ancient bank statements, and other documents for shredding by professionals. Shredding on Site is a safe and convenient way to dispose of old records.

Volunteers will be on hand to provide assistance with getting bags, boxes, or even truckloads of papers into the shredder. While there is no set charge for this service, donations to support educational programs and for the maintenance of the Chapman-Hall House will be appreciated.

Shredding on Site will be held at the Bath Savings Bank parking lot next to the Chapman-Hall House, at 270 Main St. in Damariscotta. Shredding will take place from 8 a.m. to noon on Friday, May 15.

The Chapman-Hall House is one of three historic sites under the care of the Lincoln County Historical Association. The Lincoln County Historical Association is a nonprofit organization that provides stewardship for the 1754 Chapman-Hall House, the 1761 Pownalborough Court House in Dresden, and the 1811 Old Jail and Museum in Wiscasset.

For more information about the Lincoln County Historical Association, go to lincolncountyhistory.org and or find the Lincoln County Historical Association Maine Facebook page.

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