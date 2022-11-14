Advanced Search
Annual Turkey Beano

at

The Waldoboro Firemen’s Association will sponsor their annual Turkey Beano at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 16.

The event will take place at the Charles C. Lilly American Legion Post 149, 181 Friendship St., Waldoboro. Concessions will be available for purchase throughout the evening. There will be drawings for door prizes and a complete Thanksgiving dinner basket.

Raffle tickets for the dinner basket are available from any Waldoboro firefighter and at the event that evening. Ticket holders do not need to be present to win.

The fire department is grateful for the generosity of the members of the American Legion Post for operating the Beano for this annual event.

For more information, email fire@waldoboromaine.org.

