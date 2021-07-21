Annual Vintage Car Show Set for Aug. 14

Canceled last summer along with Olde Bristol Days, the 8th Annual Vintage Car Show is happy to announce that it’s coming back strong this year on Saturday, Aug. 14 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bristol Consolidated School on Bristol Road in Bristol. “It’s great to return to our roots at the school,” said show organizer Jeff Friedman. “Our first vintage show was there in 2013.”

Traditional trophies will be awarded in five categories, including the popular “Kids’ Pick” award chosen by votes from children under the age of 12.

The 8th Annual Olde Bristol Days Vintage Car Show, which would have been its 9th this year, will include more space to show vehicles at their best on a beautifully paved parking lot. Entries, as always, are free.

Owners of vintage and collectible cars, trucks and motorcycles are encouraged to email organizers at jftv1@verizon.net or call Jeff at 677-3707 to reserve spot(s) now. Multiple vehicles owned by individual collectors are invited and welcome.

