‘Antiques Roadshow’ to Make First-Time Stop in Maine with Visit to Boothbay

It’s an anniversary year for “Antiques Roadshow.” Part adventure, part history lesson, and part treasure hunt, PBS’s most-watched ongoing series heads out for its 30th tour in 2025 to capture tales of family heirlooms, flea market finds, and items saved from attics and basements.

The pop culture phenomenon series will film for season 30 in five cities including a stop in Boothbay on Wednesday, June 18.

“I look forward to every new season of ‘Roadshow,’ but there is something extra special about making our very first stop in Maine; visiting Boothbay as part of our season 30 tour,” said Executive Producer Marsha Bemko. “Celebrating three decades of making television with people across the country and their treasures as stars of the show is magical. The items might be old, but the stories never are.”

At each appraisal event, guests will receive free verbal evaluations of their antiques, art, and collectibles by experts from the country’s leading auction houses and independent dealers. Each ticketed guest is invited to bring two items for appraisal.

From each of the 2025 events, three episodes of “Antiques Roadshow” per city will be created for inclusion in the 22-time Emmy Award-nominated production’s 30th broadcast season, to air on PBS in 2026.

Admission to “Antiques Roadshow” is free, but tickets are required and must be obtained in advance. Fans can enter for a chance to win one pair of free tickets per household.

The 2025 Antiques Roadshow Sweepstakes opened Monday, Jan. 13. To enter for a free pair of tickets to an “Antiques Roadshow” event and to see complete entry rules, go to pbs.org/roadshowtickets.

Deadline for entries is Tuesday, March 25 at 2:59 a.m. Information about “Antiques Roadshow” and the 2025 tour is available by calling toll-free 888-762-3749.

A small number of free tickets will also be available on social media to fans who enter on Instagram. Social media entries will be accepted until 2:59 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13

For both sweepstakes, no purchase is necessary. Restrictions apply.

For more information about “Antiques Roadshow” events, go to pbs.org/wgbh/roadshow/tour-faq.

Produced by WGBH, “Antiques Roadshow” reaches more than 5 million loyal weekly viewers on TV, streaming, online, and social media. The series airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on PBS.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

