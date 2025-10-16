Antiquing In Maine Presentation Oct. 19

On Sunday, Oct. 19 at 3 p.m. at the Bremen Town Center, at 208 Waldoboro Road (Route 32), the Bremen Historical Society will present Antiquing in Maine.

Hank and Linda Nevins, of Bremen, have always had a lively interest in antiques, and after selling the last of their retail businesses, they decided to become antique dealers, which they’ve been doing successfully for over two decades. It’s an unpredictable business and very challenging, they said, especially with demands for items that are difficult to find.

“Redware is Maine’s oldest pottery and most of it disappeared after stoneware became widely available. There were local potteries for redware, and larger ones within the state. Prices for some of these items can be quite high, as the items are so rare now,” Linda Nevins said. “Luckily for us, new people from away tend to keep moving here and want local Maine items. Finding them is the hard part! We will have examples of redware and stoneware with us, and you may be surprised at what some things were used for!”

Many of these pottery pieces have fascinating stories behind them, reflecting the daily life and traditions of early Maine residents. Whether it was a sturdy storage jar or a decorative dish, each item offers a glimpse into the craftsmanship and resourcefulness of the community.

This event is sponsored by the Bremen Historical Society and is free and open to the public, with donations welcome.

Bremen Historical Society was founded in 1991 to preserve and promote Bremen’s rich history. The historical society has an archival room in the Bremen Town Center and actively collects, catalogs, and is in the process of digitizing its vast collection of historic photographs, documents, and artifacts pertaining to Bremen and the surrounding area. Membership is open to all, and new members are welcome.

For more information, go to bremenhistoricalsociety.org.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

