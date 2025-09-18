AppleFest Returns Oct. 4

Nobleboro’s annual AppleFest returns to the Nobleboro Central School gymnasium from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 4.

Soon the familiar road signs will appear in front of Mid-Coast Energy Systems, across from the Nobleboro-Jefferson Transfer Station, at the town office, and elsewhere in the area, welcoming folks to a community event where they can sit back, relax, chat with friends, and enjoy music by Dave and Graham.

Highlights include the Nobleboro Historical Society’s craft table, apples from Beth’s Farm, local vendor and nonprofit tables, hot homemade doughnuts, a great silent auction, kids’ games, lunch offerings of pie and turkey sandwiches, and the eighth grade’s food table.

As always, many wonderful local bakers will make over 100 apple pies and apple-filled baked goods. These pies are one of the highlights of AppleFest and they are sold whole or by the slice. The turkey sandwiches are made fresh in the NCS kitchen using turkeys roasted by talented Nobleboro cooks.

Jill Nutter is coordinating the food this year and will be working with several volunteers to make this all happen. Nutter will be back making her hot, fresh, delicious doughnuts at the table in front of the stage where Dave and Graham will keep toes tapping with their music.

The eighth grade class is a big part of AppleFest with their food table with popcorn, sweet treats, and other things to raise money for their class project.

Luke Suttmeier, NCS eighth grade homeroom teacher, works with the students as they enthusiastically help historical society volunteers set up the gym by putting up tables and helping carry straw bales, corn stalks, pumpkins, mums, apples, cider, and boxes of things for the vendor sales tables.

The eighth graders help right through to the end by putting away tables and chairs and carrying everything out to waiting cars to clean up the gym.

AppleFest supports three scholarships for Nobleboro residents and historical society members, along with presenting classes for NCS students, programs for the public, and preserving the history of Nobleboro.

The Nobleboro Central School is located at 198 Center Street. The historical center is located right in front of the school and has many items that tell the story of Nobleboro’s past.

