AppleFest Returns Sept. 30

AppleFest is Saturday, Sept. 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Nobleboro Historical Center and the Nobleboro Central School gym.

Soon the big yellow road signs will appear, saying “Feeling Stressed” and “Be Our Guest,” in front of Midcoast Energy to welcome folks to a community event where they can sit back, relax, chat with friends, and enjoy music by Playin’ Possum, pies, turkey sandwiches for lunch, food from the NCS eighth graders, Kieve Wavus Education kids’ games, Beth’s apples and cider, local vendor and nonprofit tables, hot homemade doughnts, and a great silent auction.

As always, many wonderful local bakers will make over 100 apple pies and apple-filled baked goods using Beth’s apples. These pies are one of the highlights of AppleFest and they are sold whole or by the slice and can include a sprinkle of Beth’s Cheddar cheese.

The turkey sandwiches are made fresh in the NCS kitchen using turkeys roasted by more talented Nobleboro cooks. Carolyn Hardman, Sandy Andrejcak, and Pam Edwards coordinate and work with the volunteers to make this happen. Jill Nutter will be back making her hot, fresh, delicious doughnuts at the table in front of the stage where the Playin’ Possum band will keep your toes tapping.

The eighth grade class is a big part of AppleFest with their food table serving hot dogs, popcorn, sweet treats, and other things to raise money for their class project. Luke Suttmeier, the class’s homeroom teacher, works with the students as they enthusiastically help set-up the gym with the historical society volunteers, put up tables, and help carry straw bales, corn stalks, pumpkins, mums, apples, cider, and boxes of things for the 10 vendor sales tables too.

The eighth graders cheerfully help right through to the end by putting away tables and chairs and carrying everything out to waiting cars to clean up the gym.

Paula Schuster’s third grade kids will all make a clever special item with their senior buddies to add to the festive fall decorations on the tables.

Willow Grange will have raffle tickets for a chance to win their generous Thanksgiving basket including a turkey, stuffing, biscuits, veggies, and pumpkin pie for a happy holiday. There will be 10 local folks with their sales tables with knit socks, woven baskets, jewelry, friendship bags, artwork, and many stitched items that will be unique and make great gifts.

AppleFest supports $1,000 scholarships for Nobleboro residents and society members, along with classes for NCS students, programs for the public, and preserving the history of Nobleboro.

Nobleboro Central School is located at 198 Center St. and the historical center, located right in front of the school, has many items that tell the story of Nobleboro’s past. For more information, call Mary Sheldon at 563-5376.

