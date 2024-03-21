April Vernal Pool Explorations at Hidden Valley Nature Center

Curious naturalists are invited to come learn about the amazing web of life that abounds in spring vernal pools.

Midcoast Conservancy is offering two opportunities to investigate these amazing incubators of nature. Both programs will be at Hidden Valley Nature Center in Jefferson; the first one is on Saturday, April 6 and the second is on Saturday, April 20, both from 10 a.m. to noon. Bonnie Potter, who has been exploring vernal pools for decades, will be the exploration guide.

Of all the interesting ways to observe the advance of spring, vernal pools are one of the most fascinating. A vernal pool is a temporary woodland pond or small body of water, often overlooked, which plays a central role in the life cycle of many amphibians and turtles and the organisms that rely on them. They have important implications and impacts on local wildlife, outdoor recreation, and forestry operations. As part of the program, the group will come to understand why vernal pools are so important to protecting Maine’s woodlands.

Participants will learn about the species of frog, turtle, and salamander that rely on vernal pools; learn to identify and count egg masses; and learn about the complex dynamics that make vernal pools so fascinating.

This is an all-ages event. Children are welcome with adult supervision. During the event, the group will walk approximately 1.5 miles on forest trails, pausing to visit a number of vernal pools. For more information and to sign up, go to midcoastconservancy.org/events.

Midcoast Conservancy is a vibrant regional land trust that works to protect vital lands and waters on a scale that matters and to inspire wonder and action on behalf of all species and the Earth. The organization works throughout the Sheepscot River, Medomak River, and Damariscotta Lake watersheds.

Midcoast Conservancy manages over 13,000 acres in 55 preserves and 95 miles of trails, including Hidden Valley, a preserve with cabin and outdoor recreation equipment rentals and a low-impact forestry program. Community members can get involved in the organization’s work as volunteers with water quality monitoring, habitat restoration, fish passage projects, forestry and oyster farming, or outdoor recreation and education.

For more information, go to midcoastconservancy.org or call 389-5150.

