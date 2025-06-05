Auction Supporting Sheepscot Valley Children’s House Open Now

Sheepscot Valley Children’s House in Wiscasset is holding its annual spring festival auction online through Wednesday, June 11.

The auction, available at new.biddingowl.com/SVCH, offers a wide selection of quality local goods and services, fun family experiences, outdoor adventures, and dining out opportunities. It is an excellent way to support this unique nonprofit school for children between the ages of 1-7.

Sheepscot Valley Children’s House has served the Midcoast community for over 40 years, welcoming children to learn about themselves, other people, the arts, nature, and the world around them. The programs feature both Montessori and traditional teaching methods and materials.

The annual spring festival and open house scheduled on Saturday, June 7 has been canceled due to the wet weather forecast.

For more information, call 882-6300 or go to sheepscotvalley.org.

