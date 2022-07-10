The South Bristol Historical Society will hold its annual meeting on Wednesday, July 13 at Union Church Parish Hall starting at 6:30 p.m. The society business meeting will be followed by a presentation by local author Jody Holmes Bachelder, who will speak about her book, “Here First: Samoset and the Wawenock of Pemaquid, Maine.”

Bachelder grew up on the Pemaquid Peninsula where Samoset and the Wawenock lived, and says she knew little about the Indigenous people who called the area home for thousands of years. With a background in library science, she began her research into Samoset’s journey to Plymouth Plantation and his contact with the colonists there.

In addition to that first meeting in Plymouth, Samoset’s life coincided with several important events during the period of early contact with Europeans, and his home village of Pemaquid lay at the center of Indigenous-European interactions at the beginning of the 17th century.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information, email sbhistorical@gmail.com or call 350-3247.

